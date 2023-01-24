Samantha Marshall named Leader of Government Business in the Senate

Black Immigrant Daily News

Pointe Xpress: Several new faces were among the senators who were appointed on Monday as the government completed its roster of ministers, senators and parliamentary secretaries following the 18th January, 2023, general elections.

Samantha Marshall, who was unsuccessful in her bid to remain in the Lower House is now a senator who will take on the role as Leader of Government Business in the Upper House.

Marshall was also appointed as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health, Environment and Social Transformation with responsibility for Social Transformation.

The Deputy Leader of Government Business is Senator Mary Clare Hurst, who previously served as the Leader of Government Business.

They are joined by newcomers to the Senate, Clement Antonio and Rawdon Turner, who was the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party candidate for St. Peter.

Three senators were also named parliamentary secretaries.

Senator Shenella Govia has been appointed to the Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries; Senator Clement Antonio has been appointed to the Ministry of Housing, Lands and Works and Senator Knackcynta Nedd-Charles will assist the minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade, Agriculture and Barbuda Affairs.

Also returning to the Senate on the government’s side are Alincia Grant, Osbert Frederick, Colin Browne, Caleb Gardner and Phillip Shoul.

Following her appointment on Monday, Senator Marshall said she embraces her new role and gave thanks to Prime Minister Gaston Browne for the confidence that he has placed in her in appointing her to such an important task.

She also noted that she has served as Minister of Social Transformation in the past.

“I would love to see much of the work started by the previous minister continue and I have already engaged the senior minister and we are scheduled to meet (Monday afternoon) to go through what we need to prioritise and then we will meet with the heads of department this week,” she disclosed.

Commenting on the appointment of several women to the Senate, Marshall said the prime minister, who is an advocate for gender equity, had acted in accordance with his beliefs.

This move, she said, will open the opportunity to engage society, and especially women, to become involved in leadership roles in politics.

