Saint Augustine’s University delegation pays courtesy call on Min. for Grand Bahama

A delegation from Saint Augustine’s University (SAC) paid a courtesy call on Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey on Monday, May 8, 2023 in the COLLAB Unit of the Harold Degregory Building.

Representatives from the University of The Bahamas (UB) and the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) were also present during the visit.

Minister Moxey officially welcomed the delegation from Raleigh, North Carolina to the island and noted that over the next three days the group will be engaged in a number of activities, including a tour of Coral Vita, the Children’s Home and a session with the University of The Bahamas’ centre of entrepreneurship and innovation to discuss the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation to economic development.

“As we continue to rebuild our economy after the pandemic and Hurricane Dorian, the worst recorded storm to make landfall in The Bahamas, we must focus on innovative and sustainable ways to drive growth and development,” she said.

Minister Moxey also pointed out that the sessions are particularly valuable as Grand Bahama is poised to become the home of maritime and logistics, events and entertainment and innovation and she is confident the discussions will be fruitful and inspire all of the stakeholders to think creatively about how to drive economic growth to the island.

Dr. Cindy Love, Assistant Vice President for Professional Studies and Enterprise Services, led the delegation of four faculty and staff members and 14 students from SAU.

The visit is a follow-up from a previous visit SAU heads made last October and is intended to explore a long-term partnership between the government and create a synergy with the assistance of students from the University of The Bahamas and Saint Augustine’s.

Following the meeting, the group was taken on a tour of the former UB site that was ravaged by Hurricane Dorian, the current UB campus, the future UB site, which is presently under renovation, and the BTVI campus.

By LEDEDRA MARCHE/Bahamas Information Services

