Safety Focus At New Year’s Junkanoo Parade

Police officials on the island of Grand Bahama are preparing for the upcoming 2024 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade.

Officer in Charge of the Traffic Division on the island, Superintendent Christopher Farquharson along with Officer in Charge of the Central Division, Chief Superintendent Elvardo Dames and Chief Superintendent Walter Henderson spoke at a press event. Farquharson announced road closures for the parade. He said, “first sets of road to be closed at 2pm, that will be the Mall Road, Pioneer’s Way and the intersection of West Atlantic Drive and Pioneer’s Way. Farquharson also listed other thoroughfares that would be closed for the events.

Chief Superintendent Dames admonished those would intend to cause trouble at the event saying, “we want to send out a clarion and strong message to individuals who may feel fit that they will come to cause a disturbance. We want to discourage anti-social behaviour. There’ll be full police presence in uniform and in plain clothes in and throughout the Junkanoo parade grounds and on the outside.”

Chief Superintendent Henderson offered safety tips to parent taking their young children to the parade. ”We want to advise parents to please be careful. Parents with young children, please be careful, hold your children’s hand and know their whereabouts at all times. Try not to allow them to roam by themselves. Our concern is to ensure the safety of everyone and our children are very important.”

The parade is set for Monday, January 1st.