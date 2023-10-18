SAC Alumni Awards set to Honor Outstanding National Leaders

The SAC Alumni Association (SACAA) is hosting its Third Annual Lighthouse Awards & Gala Ball on October 21, 2023 at Baha Mar Resort. The event will take place with the theme “The Red Diamond Soiree… Diamonds are Forever” and will be hosted under the patronage of Prime Minister Philip E. Davis. Thirty-nine individuals, including former students and teachers of St. Augustine’s College will be honoured during the Lighthouse Awards & Gala Ball – the most honorees ever to receive awards at one time.

According to SACAA President Cherelle Catrwright, this large group will account for the years that this highly anticipated event was not held due to the pandemic. The distinguished list of honorees for 2023 include the Alumnus of the Year: Hubert “Chippie” Chipman, former Parliamentarian; and Alumna of the Year, Antoinette Russell finance executive.

SACAA has an unforgettable night of entertainment and camaraderie planned, which promises to live up to expectations of all the fun missed during the pandemic rolled into one. A champagne cocktail reception is scheduled for 6:30pm and dinner starts at 8pm. This event will be bittersweet for Ms. Cartwright, as it will mark her last official event as SACAA president. She will not seek re-election for a third time; however, she has set the standard for a thriving alumni association for the next president.

Tickets for the Lighthouse Awards & Gala Ball are $300 and are available at the alumni office, which is located in the Toyota Automall showroom (the corner of Buen Retiro road and Shirley Street) or via our alumni association website: http://www.thesacalumniassociation.org.Part proceeds are in aid of SACAA’s Tuition Grant Program. President Cartwright encourages attendees to come prepared to support a raffle, where one lucky winner will walk away with up to an 8 night cruise for two, donated by Royal Caribbean Cruise line, or a weekend stay at Comfort Suites. There will be lots of other prizes and giveaways during the soiree.

The full list of honorees receiving Lighthouse Awards in addition to the alumnus and alumna of the year are as follows: Rising Star Award – H.E. Leslia Brice; Legacy Award – the Mitchell Family, the Butler Family; and the Robinson Family; Distinguished Alumni Award – Martin Lundy; Sydney Outten; and LeRoy Mitchell (Posthumous); Humanitarian Award – Raymond Culmer, Toni Callendar-Lewis; Uncle Lou Award Shane Albury, Basil Sands, and Commodore Davy Rolle; Spotlight Award – Phyllis Garraway, Spence Finlayson, Anita Tynes and Prince Rahming; SAC Spirit Award – Chrispin Ferguson (Posthumous); Alumni Achievement Award in Business – Raquel Beneby-Hart and Tiffany Thompson; Alumni Achievement Award in Engineering – Darius Williams, Nick Dean and Charlene Collie; Alumni Achievement Award in Education – Dr. Maria Oriakhi and Sandra Russell-Flowers; Alumni Achievement Award in Finance – Craig Gomez and Kino McCartney; Alumni Achievement Award in Executive Management – Lars Minns and Glenn Bannister; Alumni Achievement Award in Medicine – Dr. Tyneil Cargill and Dr. Beverton Moxey; Alumni Achievement Award in Pharmacy – Laura Pratt- Charlton; Alumni Achievement Award in Medical Technology – Bonaventia Culmer; Alumni Achievement Award in Law – Olivia Nixon; Alumni Achievement Award in Law Enforcement – Wil Hart; Alumni Achievement Award in Religion Dr. Deanza Cunningham; Alumni Achievement Award in Dentistry – Dr. Tanya Mortemore; and SAC Spirit Award – Matthew William.

Source: Cherelle Cartwright

More photo highlights below: