SAC Alumni Association Presents Students with Scholarships

Thanks to the success of the SAC Alumni Association (SACAA) Lighthouse Awards Gala Ball, seven students of St. Augustine’s College received scholarships to assist in their educational pursuits.

President of SACAA, Dr. Anastacia M. Brown, said the commitment of SAC alumni has been instrumental in “transforming lives and fostering a brighter future for the students”.

Three of the students are recent SAC graduates, each receiving $5,000 towards their college/ university tuition. The remaining four students received $3,000 each to assist in defraying the cost of tuition at SAC. Students submitted essays to SACAA expressing their goals and their current conditions to assist them in being selected for the scholarships.

Noting the tangible impact of the Lighthouse Awards Gala Ball, Dr. Brown encouraged SAC alumni to purchase tickets and tables for the next ball, scheduled for October 19, 2024 at the Atlantis resort. Tickets are currently available on Mobile Assist.

“We encourage all alumni to continue paying their dues and we ask each class to earmark at least $3,000 annually to the SAC Alumni Fund,” she said.

“Your investment in our students is invaluable. By supporting our events, purchasing ads and tables, or directly contributing to the fund, you are making a significant impact.”

“We also extend our heartfelt thanks to Principal Marici Thompson and her administration, the SAC Board, Mr. Douglas Hanna, SAC Class of 2001, the students, and their families who came to support this event. The seeds you sow today will return to you a hundredfold.”

“A special thank you to our immediate past president, Cherrele Cartwright, who initiated the ball to help raise funds for our students. Let us honor her legacy by purchasing tickets for our 4th Annual Lighthouse Awards and Gala Ball, to be held on October 19, 2024, at Atlantis under the theme “Junkanoo Masquerade: Celebrating the Red.” Tickets are $300; proceeds go to the SAC Alumni Scholarship Fund.”

Source: Felicity Darville

More Photo Highlights Below: