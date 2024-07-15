Ruth Barr-Bethell installed as the RCSEN’S 48th president

Ruth Barr-Bethell, President (2024-2025) of the Rotary Club of South East Nassau.

The newly installed President of the Rotary Club of South East Nassau (RCSEN), Ruth Barr-Bethell, shared her enthusiasm to serve for the 2024 – 2025 Rotary year. In Elizabeth Andrew’s penned words that resonated with her, “We don’t necessarily volunteer because we have the time, but we volunteer because we have the heart,” was paramount since she has always had a heart for Rotary’s motto, “service above self.”

Ruth Barr-Bethell joined the family of Rotary more than 25 years ago as an Interactor in high school and became a member of the RCSEN in 2018. The new president expressed her gratitude to the outgoing president, Leah Lowe and the 2023-2024 board for their outstanding contributions. The club received a Diamond Award from Rotary District 7020 and a gold placement in Public Image from Rotary Zone 33/34. Barr-Bethell welcomed members to embark on the exciting journey of a brand-new rotary year focusing on “meaningful impact, through irresistible partnerships”.

“I encourage each of you to continue to build on the legendary past of the Rotary Club of South East Nassau, to curate the best Rotary year, engaging every member so that all together, we create an irresistible South East Nassau, making meaningful impact through the magic of Rotary,” said Barr-Bethell.

This 48th executive and board, led by President Barr-Bethell, includes District 7020 Bahamas Assistant Governor (AG) and club advisor Lionel Haven, advisors Past AG Timothy Ingraham and PP Rema Martin; Immediate Past President and Foundation Chair Leah Lowe; Secretary Megan Minus; Treasurer PP Sean Blyden; Fundraiser Director PP Dr Bridgette Rolle; Fellowship Director PP Jamaal Davis; Community Service Director Javon Morley; Public Image and Programming Director Azaleta Ishmael-Newry; Youth and LiteracyDirector Dagni Prosa; Rotaract Liason Director Candice Hepburn; Vocational Services Director Rosena Duncanson; Environment Service Director Kelly-Anne Frendo; Membership Director Kent Forbes; Health and Wellness Director Dr Davone Rolle; Club AdministrationDirector Rishad Bain; International Services Director PP Calnan Weech and Disaster Preparedness Director Bruce LaFleur.

To kick off the Magic of Rotary year, the president held a new and prospective members brunch at her home on Independence morning. The event was facilitated by the club’s Membership Director Kent Forbes, who shared detailed information on the history and great work of the club, and the Rotary Foundation.

The Rotary Club of South East Nassau was chartered in 1976 under Edwin Deal and was the first club in New Providence to induct women into membership in 1995. Their partners in Rotary are the Rotaract Club of South East Nassau Centennial, the Interact Club of DorisJohnson High School, the Early Act Club of Columbus Primary and the Early Act and Interact Clubs of St. Andrews International School. The RCSEN is renowned for their annual Smiley Bastian Steak Out fundraiser which takes place on August 31st at the Bahamas National Trust. Humanitarian projects include support to Sandilands’ Robert Smith Ward and the All-Saints Camp, food hampers to underserved areas and sponsoring students to help them complete their primary or high school education. More information is available at http://www.rcsen.org.

More Photo Highlights Below:

Outgoing president of the Rotary Club of South East Nassau (2023-2024) Leah Lowe (left)offers the Club’s meeting mantle to incoming president Ruth Barr-Bethell at the June 29, 2024,changeover event. Photo by Lionel Haven.The Rotary Club of South East Nassau’s new board for the 2024-2025 year was installed recently. Shown in the photo from are (back row L-R): PAG Tim Ingraham, Advisor; Rishad Bain, Dir. Club Admin; PP Sean Blyden, Treasurer; PP Dr. Bridgette Rolle, Dir. Fundraising; PP Jamaal Davis, Dir. Fellowship; Bruce LaFleur, Dir. Disaster Preparedness; Dr. Davone Rolle, Dir. Health and Wellness; Kent Forbes, Dir. Membership. (Front row L-R): Rosena Stubbs, Dir. Vocational Service; IPP Leah Lowe, Foundation Chair; Ruth Barr-Bethell, President; Kelly-Anne Frendo, Dir. Environmental Service; PP Calnan Weech, Dir. International Service; Dagni Prosa, Dir. Youth & Literacy; and Azaleta Ishmael-Newry, Dir. Public Image & Programming. Other executives who are not shown are: Candice Hepburn, Rotaract Liaison; Javon Morley, Dir. Community Service; AG and Advisor Lionel Haven; PP Rema Martin, Advisor and Megan Minus, Secretary. Photo: Lionel Haven.The Rotary Club of South East Nassau kicked off the “Magic of Rotary” on Independence morning with a prospecting breakfast to introduce interested persons to the club through Rotary membership. Shown in the photo from left to right are Rishad Bain, director of club administration who was recently awarded the Edwin Deal Rotarian of the Year (2023-2024); Jamie Winter, teacher; Pamela Culmer new member and New Rotarian of the Year (2023-2024), Kent Forbes (back), director of membership; Ruth Barr Bethell, newly installed president; Tonielle Brancacceo, banker; Aniska Russell, former membership director, Fredrick Cargill Jr (back); new member and Azaleta Ishmael-Newry, Director of the Year (2023-2024). Photo supplied by the RCSEN.