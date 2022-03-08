Russia warns oil price will hit $300 if West bans imports

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 on Monday after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington and European allies were considering banning Russian oil imports.

“It is absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement on state television.

“The surge in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 per barrel if not more.”

Novak said it would take Europe more than a year to replace the volume of oil it receives from Russia and it would have to pay significantly higher prices.

