Russia aims for January talks with NATO, US on security guarantees

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Moscow (CNN)Russia hopes to hold bilateral talks with NATO and the United States in January over security guarantees it is seeking from both, state media RIA Novosti reported Wednesday, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“We want to do this in January, including to involve the negotiating platform to discuss the draft agreement between Russia and the NATO countries (on security guarantees),” Lavrov said in an interview with Russia Today, according to RIA Novosti.

The news comes just a day after NATO said it is ready to engage in “meaningful dialogue” with the nation amid its massing of troops near Ukraine’s border.

The United States and its allies have warned Russia about the consequences of further hostilities amid its continued military buildup near the Ukraine border — a move that US intelligence has assessed as preparation for a full-scale invasion in early 2022.

Speaking Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that while the alliance is ready to engage in “meaningful dialogue” with Russia, it will continue to support Ukraine “politically and practically.”

