‘Rush, Sip and Paste’ – Junkanoo to celebrate the Jubilee

The National Independence Secretariat as part of Jubilee celebrations held a ‘Rush, Sip & Paste’ Junkanoo event on the grounds of Collins House, Shirley and Collins Avenue, June 16, 2023. Hundreds of Bahamians flooded the grounds to partake in art, Junkanoo pasting, and enjoying food and live musical entertainment along with cultural merchandise, crafts, and memorabilia on sale by local vendors. In attendance was Chair of the National Independence Secretariat, Her Excellency Leslia Miller-Brice.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: