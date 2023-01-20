RSVGPF Crime Unit makes breakthrough in Boxing Day 2022 murder

Black Immigrant Daily News

Tevin Bobb, a 26-year-old Labourer of Ottley Hall was arrested and charged on January 16th by officers attached to the Major Crime Unit for the December 26, 2022, murder of Mekail Charles of the same address.

Bobb is accused of shooting Charles about his body with a gun on Boxing Day in Pauls Avenue.

Bobb appeared at the Serious Offences Court for arraignment and was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison pending the commencement of the Preliminary Inquiry

