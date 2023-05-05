Rotary Club Of East Nassau Celebrates Diamond Jubilee

The Rotary Club of East Nassau celebrated its 60th anniversary with a gala event held on Paradise Island.

A Rotarian at the event told ZNS News, “this is a year the marks our continued work within the community where we not only try to do service above self, which is our Rotary motto, but also fellowship within the community. Our club has been constantly working in the community to help better it and to find ways in which we can build partnership, not only nationally but within the Caribbean also internationally to bridge the gaps that we have.”

The proceeds of the gala event are airmarked for the Club’s scholarship fund.