Rose Bradshaw’s Family Legacy Lives On

The Bradshaw household in the Centerville community may no longer ring out with the hearty laugh of its patriarch, or be warmed by the loving smiles of its matriarch, but the legacy they left firmly lives on.

Bursell and Rose Bradshaw, affectionately known as Brad and Rose, shared a blessed union built on Christian principles, respect, and most of all, love. During their 58 years of marriage, they raised five children – Brad Jr., Sheldon, Donyale, Natalia, and Nadia.

The Bradshaws made their home a haven of happiness not only for their children, but for their community as well. With God as the head of their lives, they charted a path of good values and principles that their loved ones cherished. Brad was a professional real estate agent, and Rose led a stellar career in the public service.

Rose was one of the foundation builders of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, giving 40 years of her life to the institution. She was personally recruited to ZNS by former General Manager, Harcourt “Rusty” Bethel to serve as his Confidential Secretary. She retired from the Corporation as the Assistant General Manager responsible for Human Resources.

Her professional life was balanced by her devotion to her family. Rose enjoyed finding ways to make her children and others in the community happy. She wanted to instill a sense of pride in them and encourage them to achieve their goals. One way that she expressed her love was through decorating.

The Bradshaw household is a landmark in the Centerville community because on many special holidays and events, the house is beautifully adorned for the occasion. Rose would go all out during times like Independence and Christmas, showing her artistic skill and welcoming many people to her home.

In 2021, Rose passed on, leaving Brad and her daughters to carry on. Her big heart and loving spirit could never be forgotten and as such, her family continues on with their family traditions to this day.

During The Bahamas’ 50th Independence anniversary celebrations, the power of Rose’s impact on her family and community would be felt nationwide. Her daughter, Donyale, decided to enter the National Independence Secretariat’s Home Decorating Competition. The entire family came together to decorate their home just like Rose used to. The results were so spectacular that Donyale decided to enter their home’s photos into the competition.

In the end, the Bradshaw family would place second in the competition and receive a $1,500 prize. The gratification for them was greater than the prize money. They felt immense pride as they thought of their mother and how happy she would be to know that they continued her tradition and were nationally recognised during the country’s Golden Jubilee.

That momentous occasion will never be forgotten by the Bradshaws. It would be the last major celebration that they would get to spend with their father. Brad, a community elder, talented musician, sportsman and veteran real estate agent passed away in November, 2023. They did not know at the time just how significant the time was that they came together to celebrate their country and to display their national pride.

Chair of the National Independence Secretariat, H.E. Leslia Miller-Brice was elated that families like the Bradshaws found such great purpose in celebrating their country. Not only will the community be strengthened by their displays of patriotism, but their family bonds will continue to grow stronger. It’s the kind of family dynamic that creates the kind of Bahamas we all want to see.

Other winners of the Independence Home Decorating Competition included Jaqueline Hanna of the St. Anne’s constituency who received a $2,000 cash prize; Sherryann Griffith of Elizabeth constituency who received a $1,750 award, and Mervin Culmer representing Central & South Eleuthera, who received $1,250. A number of other winners were named, who received prizes ranging from $1,000 to $250.

While the Bradshaw girls may have lost their parents and brothers, they still have each other. They plan to continue holding on tightly to one another, leaning on the lessons they learned and the traditions established by their loving parents.

Source: Felicity Darville