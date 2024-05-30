Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic System project at UB expected to reduce utility bills

The Ministry of Finance through its ‘Reconstruction with Resilience in the Energy Sector in the Bahamas Programme’ (RRESBP), and in collaboration with ANO Technologies Ltd., launched its Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic System initiative at University of The Bahamas’ Choices Restaurant and its ‘T’ Block, Monday, May 27, 2024.

The installation on Choices Restaurant is expected to take 2 weeks, and for the ‘T’ Block, a week-and-a-half.

Delano Arthur, managing director of ANO said the end game of the installation of the 291 KW systems, including 650 rooftop solar panels, is a reduction in the institution’s carbon footprint, a reduction in utility bills, more green, and less reliance on fossil fuels.

UB President Janyne Hodder expressed excitement to be selected for this project and hopes that it is the first of many such roofs at the campus.

UB Project Officer Adrian Laroda said the project will greatly enhance the efficiency of power generation at the University to reduce its carbon footprint.

Marco Rolle, Project Execution Unit/RRESBP Programme Coordinator, said the initiative is a milestone towards reducing reliance on fossil fuels — 30 percent by 2030.

By KATHRYN CAMPBELL/Bahamas Information Services

More Photo Highlights Below: