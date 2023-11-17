Roadworks Contract Signed for North and South Bimini

Photo shows Minister Sweeting (seated centre) with: Mr. Emile Knowles of Knowles Construction and Development Company Ltd. (left), and Mr. Isaac Wagacha, Chief Civil Engineer, Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs. Standing, from left: Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Disaster Risk Management and Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles LaRoda; Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, and Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal, the Hon. Keith Bell. (BIS Photos/Ulric Woodside)

Senior government officials from the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs Friday, November 17, 2023 signed a $2,819,713 Roadworks Contract that will include North and South Bimini, including Buccaneers Subdivision. Knowles Construction and Development Company Ltd. are the contractors.

The roadworks will mark the third major undertaking in Bimini for the Davis Administration, following on the heels of the opening of the Government Complex just months after taking office, and the commissioning of a Marine Patrol Craft in November, 2022.

Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, the Hon. Clay Sweeting said the roadworks and previous undertakings are part of the Davis Administration’s considered focus on the development of the Family Islands.

Mr. Sweeting said the Administration understands the importance of undergoing infrastructural upgrades, as in New Providence.

Mr. Sweeting said he will place considerable focus in this area to the best of his ability and the Ministry’s resources during his tenure.

