Road Works Begin In West Grand Bahama

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, the Hon. Kingsley Smith was on hand in West Grand Bahama as road repairs got underway on Tuesday.

Road repair was a promise made by Smith during his election campaign in 2023. He told ZNS News, “I’m pleased to know that we have began to patch the potholes in Eight Mile Rock. It is always an issue for many years especially in the Martin Town area. The type of surface that is on the road poses a problem as it relates to flooding or water settling.”

According to Smith road repairs will begin next year and the patching work is a temporary measure. “After the potential signing for this contract obviously the company needs to mobilize, right, and so they expected if it is signed they would need six months before actual paving begins. And so they are gunning for January 2025 to begin the works. However, once they would have signed then there will be upkeep of the roads, so any potholes that would be taken care of immediately at that particular time until the repaving which is scheduled for January 2025.”

Also on hand was District Administrator, Leonard Dames Jr. he said, “when we meet every month as local government practitioners in our township this is one topic or one subject that always comes up about that need for immediate attention for the roads to be done. So I’m sure that the residents and persons who traverse the streets here in West Grand Bahama are pleased to know that some sort of attention has been given to the roads and the main thoroughfare.”

The road repair is expected to be carried out throughout West Grand Bahama.