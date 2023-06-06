‘Road to 50’ concert

The Men’s Ministry of the Church of God of Prophecy (COGOP) East Street is excited to announce a joyous and inspiring celebration of the goodness of the Lord through a special ‘Road To 50’ Grand Concert featuring performances by Pastor Simeon Outten, the Tabernacle Concert Choir and the world-renowned Bahamas Brass Band.

Under the theme “Building an Ark of Safety” the night of music will be held on Sunday, June 11 at 6pm at the COGOP East Street Tabernacle. Audience members can expect to enjoy a talented array of Bahamian gospel artists, choirs and bands who will lead the audience on a powerful journey of praise and worship, and rejoicing in the Lord of hosts. Among the groups expected are P3 Mime, the COGOP National Children’s Choir, the Rahming Brothers, Shaback and many more.

The concert is expected to also shine a spotlight on the pivotal role music, gospel artists and community bands have played in encouraging the citizens of this nation. The anointed worship songs and music has drawn many Bahamians closer to the Lord, even as the country has marched on to a destiny of independence and its people worked to build a developing and growing nation.

“As the Bahamas nears its 50 th Anniversary of Independence, we want to join with our community to celebrate this historic, national milestone and to give honour and glory to God for allowing us to see this moment,” said Philip Beneby, Director of the Men’s Ministry. “Our Senior Pastor, Bishop Hulan Hanna, charged the Men’s Ministry with spearheading and organizing a national concert and we want to ensure that this is truly a spectacular time of worship through song and that it is an event the entire family can enjoy.

“We invite everyone to join us in this grand celebration because we know the healing, deliverance, joy and salvation that worship music can bring.”

Explaining the importance and connection of the evening’s theme, Mr. Beneby said, “the mission of the Men’s Ministry is to establish a safe space, especially, for boys and young men in the community, in the same way that God provided the ark to save all living creature. Those who heeded the call and entered the ark were saved, so it is our mission, our desire, that this ‘Road to 50’ concert will also serve as a gateway to the ark of safety, allowing persons who are struggling, in need of a word, a touch from the Lord, to experience God’s love, his presence, his healing and salvation.”

This event is free.

Source: Yolanda Deleveaux/BAMSI