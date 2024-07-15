Road Improvement Project Update

Road repairs in fourteen (14) areas of New Providence have been completed since the start of the government’s $90 million road improvement project.

Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, the Hon. Clay Sweeting recently provided an update on the ongoing project. He said, “I think if you drive through New Providence you can see. I mean this is the most paving that’s been done in a long time. We just finished paving West Bay Street. We just finished paving East Bay Street. We paved Eastern Road. You’ll see paving out on Carmichael. We just paved Apple Way.”

The Minister also informed that other roads should be paved shortly. “The seven contractors that were awarded contracts a few months ago which would pave inner city roads that’s not arterial roads they should start paving in short order. So all of these would add to the amount of roadwork”

Sweeting says there’s been decade of negligence regarding roadworks. He said, “all of it seems to crumble at the same time. You’ll see 65 miles of road. We’ve already paved over 20 miles of road this year usually that’s a full budget cycle. So we hope to do 65 miles this year and we hope to add to that. You’ll continue to see a lot of work in regards to infrastructural road pavement throughout New Providence.”