Rihanna Trends On Twitter After A$AP Rocky Charged For Shooting Relli

A$AP Rocky was charged for the alleged assault of one of his A$AP Mob friends.

The Harlem rapper, born Rakim Mayers, was charged on Monday night (August 15) with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The Los Angeles county District Attorney George Gascón, in a statement, said that the D.A filed charges on Monday after a “thorough” investigation.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offence that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone.

A$AP Rocky is not in custody up to Monday night. The rapper has been seen out and about enjoying date nights with the mother of his child, Rihanna.

Rocky was previously detained at Los Angeles International Airport in April while returning from vacation in Barbados. he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon but later released after posting a $550,000 bond.

The details of the arrest from the Los Angeles Police Department are that Rocky was responsible for a non-fatal shooting occured on November 6, 2021, in Hollywood.

Details about the incident were brief, with police saying that the rapper fired a semiautomatic handgun at the unnamed victim twice, injuring his hand and causing him to need medical attention.

Police say that surveillance footage shows Rocky and two other persons with him running away from the scene. The release on Monday by the District Attorney describes the victim as a “former friend” of Rocky. The District Attorney’s office says that Rocky is set to be arraigned on Wednesday, August 17, at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Days ago, the alleged shooting victim in Rocky’s case identified himself as Rocky’s high school friend and collaborator, Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli.

A$AP Relli is also suing Rocky for damages for “irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry” over the shooting.

The lawsuit said that Rocky had lured him to the meeting “to discuss a disagreement between the two of them.” While at the location, a verbal argument took place with the “Trilla” rapper pulling out a gun and shooting him.

Relli said that the rapper fired the gun multiple times and bullet fragments struck his hand.

“Unbeknownst to Mr Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semiautomatic handgun,” attorneys Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz said. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr Ephron.”

A$AP Relli also said that he was facing “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident,” and said that they were not interested in settling the matter but wanted to go to court.

If convicted, A$Ap Rocky faces up to 9 years in prison if convicted. Rihanna immediately started trending on Twitter after the news broke with some fans speculating she could raise their child on her own if he is sent to prison.