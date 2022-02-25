Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bum At Gucci Fashion Show With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna bares her baby bump at the Gucci Fashion Show at Paris Fashion Week in attendance with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The Fenty Beauty entrepreneur and her hubby were photographed in Paris while at Milan fashion week, with Rihanna rocking her bump as part of her style. The two artists are expecting their first child together and have been making headlines over the last couple of weeks after Rihanna announced that she was pregnant.

Rihanna was seen styled in a metallic gold headdress symbolic of royalty in ancient times while her baby bump was cradled in a large purple fur coat and black crop top while attending the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week. She also had on a pair of black pants with a red dragon design on one leg.

Rihanna’s makeup matches her coat with her eyes softly made up in matching purple while her lips were lined and covered in red lipstick.

The singer appeared rested and glowed as she exited her hotel with her hubby Rocky right next to her while they were flanked by security.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky PFW

A$AP Rocky, who is seen sporting an all-black leather outfit, also carries a Gucci square bag. At the Gucci show, photos also show the couple greeting other guests as they pass by and also stopping to exchange words with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, whom Rihanna leans in to kiss on the cheek.

Rihanna is later seen posing in front of a made-up background as she puts her bump on display.

The couple has not revealed when they are expected to become parents, but fans had suspected she was pregnant since November 2021, when she was honored as National Hero of Barbados.

Rihanna, who had denied the claims and brushed fans over, confirmed the news in January while out on a snowy walk in New York. Rihanna’s belly was seen poking out of her long coat while A$AP held her hand.