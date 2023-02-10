Results of the second round of the Windward Islands Volcanoes and Guyana Harpy Eagles cricket match

Black Immigrant Daily News

Fast bowler, Justin Greaves produced a five-wicket haul to put the Windward Islands Volcanoes in command against Guyana Harpy Eagles yesterday, the second day of their second-round Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship match at the National Stadium, in St George’s, Grenada.

After being dismissed for 294, the Windward Islands Volcanoes bowled Guyana out for 169, and batting a second time, were 48-2, with a lead of 173 heading into today’s third day.

Resuming from their overnight 292-8, the Windward Islands Volcanoes added only two runs before being dismissed for 294. Ryan John remained not out on 51.

Greaves, Darius Martin and Preston McSween then combined to reduce Guyana Harpy Eagles to 28-4 with Kemol Savory scoring 20 of those runs. It was a position from which Guyana never truly recovered.

Greaves ripped out the middle order dismissing the recalled Leon Johnson for five and Anthony Bramble for 21 to leave Guyana Harpy Eagles tottering on 69-6.

Kevin Sinclair and Veerasammy Permaul offered some resistance with a seventh-wicket partnership of 61. It ended when Ryan John dismissed Sinclair for 23.

Guyana Harpy Eagles added 39 more runs for the last four wickets with Permaul being last man out, caught and bowled by Kenneth Dember for 53.

Ronsford Beaton who shared in a last-wicket stand of 24 was unbeaten on 10 when the end came.

Greaves finished with the impressive figures of 5-24 from 18 overs while John took 2-52.

Batting a second time, the Windward Islands Volcanoes lost the wickets of Jerlani Robinson for three and first-inning century maker, Alick Athanaze for 11, before Sunil Ambris, on 18 and Kavem Hodge 13, ensured there was no further loss on the day.

Beaton and Nail Smith have a wicket each for Guyana Harpy Eagles.

The scores then at the close of play yesterday, the second day of the 4-day match, the Windward Islands Volcanoes 294 and 48-2, Guyana Harpy Eagles 169.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com