Residents Unite Against Proposed Power Rate Hike

Residents on the island of Grand Bahama took to the streets to protest against a proposed 6.3% energy rate increase requested by the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) on Monday.

Businessman Darren Cooper was among the group of protesters. He told ZNS News, “we’re going to remind them that today we say no, tomorrow we say no, next week we will say no, next month we will say no and we are going to continue to say no.”

The Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey along with Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Kingsley Smith and other central government officials were on hand to witness the protest outside of the GBPC building.

The march and protest was organized by Richard Johnson who said, “we are sick and tired of this company behind us continually to rape and rob the people of Grand Bahama. You cannot think it’s right to wake up in the morning, my light bill was $300 last month and this month it’s $800, and you don’t want to justify that.”

Senator James Turner, who was visibly irate, called GBPC a stubborn and disrespectful corporate group who desires their profits to go far beyond what it ought to be.

The current Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama, the Hon. Iram Lewis and former Member of Parliament for Pineridge, Frederick McAlpine were also among those protesting.

The GBPC announced last week that it had filed a request with the Grand Bahama Port Authority to raise its rates.