Renaming of the Administrators Building in Grand Cay in honour of Roosevelt Curry

The Department of Local Government will rename the Grand Cay Administrators Office in honor of the late Roosevelt Franklyn ‘Roosie’ Curry on the 11th of August , 2023. Mr. Curry was a former Chief Councillor, Justice of the Peace and business owner whose dedicated and distinguished service to the people of Grand Cay, Abaco, will forever be memorialized.

The Roosevelt Franklyn “Roosie” Curry Administration Complex will stand in recognition of his legacy. In attendance will be the Hon. Clay Sweeting, M.P, former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham, Mr. Leonardo Lightburne M.P, Mr. Kirk Cornish M.P, Mr. Neil Campbell PS,and Mrs. Gwendolyn Patrum, FIA of Grand Cay.