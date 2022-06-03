Remy Ma Shuts Down Radio Host Asking About Doja Cat: “Don’t even bring her up”

Remy Ma says she is done discussing Doja Cat.

It might seem ludicrous, but not everybody is a fan of the uniquely talented Doja Cat. Remy Ma, who definitely does not consider the sultry emcee a rapper, made her feelings known while being interviewed on Drink Champs when she said she doesn’t think the “Woman” singer is a rapper.

Remy Ma reiterated her stance on Doja Cat during a recent interview with Black Compass media. After one of the hosts asked her if that’s how she really feels about the “Get Into It” rapper, she again made it clear that she does not consider the “Kiss Me More” artist a rapper.

The contentious issue was highlighted just as Remy Ma said that she believes there is a need to bring more females into the hip-hop arena. She replied, “Don’t even bring her up. I thought I was giving [her] a compliment. Her whole entourage or fan base came for my life. I was like, ‘I thought I said something good!’”

The issue became a hot topic on social media after her comments back in March on Drink Champs when she said that she doesn’t think Doja should be nominated under rap categories because she is not a rapper. She did note that she found that Doja makes dope records, and in general, she thinks “she’s dope.”

Several of Doja Cat’s Twitter fans defended her and said that she is simply a more modern-day rapper, while other people who weighed in sided with Remy and said that the young artist is more of a pop artist than a rapper.

It probably didn’t help that she was named Grammy Award winner in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for the song “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The “Need to Know” singer has always maintained that she is a rapper and promised that her next album will consist primarily of rap tracks.

The debate is still ongoing among fans about whether Doja Cat is a rapper or pop singer.

