Remembering Dr. Elwood Donaldson

Governor General, Her Excellency Cynthia Pratt and Former Prime Ministers, the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie and the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis and Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Michael Pintard and others viewed the remains of former Parliamentarian Dr. Elwood Donaldson at the House Of Assembly on Thursday. Donaldson was also a diplomat as well as a founding member of the Free National Movement.

Leader of the Free National Movement, the Hon. Michael Pintard spoke highly of Donaldson calling him a nationalist and a patriot. He said, “despite being one of the founding members of the Free National Movement so commented he was to The Bahamas that when there were times he did not feel as if we were doing the kinds of things that were necessary. Whether it was legislation or policy he was prepared to speak truth to power.”

Former Prime Minister Christie opined that the country must pay tribute to people like Donaldson. ”Young people don’t even know who you are and the memory of your contribution fades.”

Dr. Minnis said Donaldson and “the other members of the Dissident Eight we should always remember the legacy they leave behind because of them we have democracy.”

A state recognized funeral will be held for Dr. Donaldson on Friday, February 9th at Zion Baptist Church.