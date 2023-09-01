Remebering Dorian

On September 1st, 2019 Hurricane Dorian caused mass loss of life and destruction as it pummeled the island of Grand Bahama and Abaco.

More than 75% of buildings on these two Northern Islands were destroyed with losses and damages estimated at $3.4B.

It is believed that many died however, the official death toll is 74.

Tales of Survivors beating the odds by fleeing for alternative shelter and cutting holes in their ceilings and roof to escape rising waters remains the images of resilience and hope for the future.