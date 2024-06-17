Remarks by Min. of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting Myles LaRoda – 2024/2025 Budget Debate Contribution

Remarks by Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting the Hon. Myles LaRoda in his contribution to the 2024/2025 Budget Debate in the House of Assembly, June 11, 2024.

Excerpts:

Renovations and Relocations

“The Department’s headquarters located in Sunshine Plaza, Baillou Hill Rd. is under extensive renovations. Once completed in 2025, the expanded premises will include a new PROMIS Call Centre to provide easy access for clients to services offered by the Department; a fully accessible facility for clients with disabilities; a fully equipped Disaster Management Unit and Emergency Operation Centre (so that the Department can efficiently perform its function in natural disaster).

Children and Family Services Unit was relocated to the new Prime Plaza building located on East St. South where they are better able to provide services for children and families in crisis.

The Eight Mile Rock office was relocated to the new, state of the art premises in the Obadiah H. Wilchcombe complex.

∙ Satellite offices were opened in West End and High Rock, East End Grand Bahama to provide critical services to these remote communities.∙ The Grand Bahama office of the Department of Rehabilitative Welfare Services relocated to the Workers House Building in Freeport.∙ The Department of Rehabilitative/Welfare Services relocated to expanded and significantly improved facilities at Building B, Sunshine Plaza, and New Providence.

I wish to note here that officers of this Department will also be accommodated in the new Family Court Complex on Bernard Road. I extend sincere thanks to the Chief Justice, Ian Winder, for ensuring that we are accommodated in this modern facility which, when officially opened, will transform how the public accesses the court system.

Madam Speaker:We recognize the challenges of Long Island and will open a new office to assist us in reaching our clients and other vulnerable groups.

Major renovations to the Nazareth Centre and Elizabeth Estates Children’s Homes are to be undertaken.”

‘HeartBeat’

“The services we provide represent the Heartbeat of our nation. The dedication, diligence and compassion of our staff is the ‘HeartBeat’ of the nation. Our Heartbeat at Social Services and by extension, our clients, is getting stronger. A strong Heartbeat signals/or represents a strong nation.

Our Ministry recently launched a monthly program, ‘The Heartbeat’ on ZNS television. The purpose of this program is threefold:

i) To improve communication between our internal and external customers, ii) Identify problems, commit to solutions and

iii) Celebrate the achievements of our Ministry and Community.

Madam Speaker: WE will tell OUR story – the good and the bad.One of the most exhilarating and encouraging experiences I have had in recent times is during the Heartbeat’s inaugural television program, “What went wrong with the family and How do we fix it.” The program was in partnership with the Ministry of National Security and Ministry of Education. One of our guests was a domestic Violence victim, Petra Curry. I salute Ms. Curry for her bravery. My team is now engaged with our partners to provide counselling and other assistance to Ms. Curry.”

Computer Literacy, a must

“Computer Literacy is a must. Technology is rapidly evolving and advancing to include AI which simply means that computer programs can do tasks that one time ago could only be done by humans. Computer Literacy IS a prerequisite of progress. Therefore, we are expanding our Computer Training Program to include online training for people in the inner-city communities.”

Daytime and Summer Programmes

“Our Centers will introduce Daytime and Summer programmes that will foster inclusion and empowerment, resulting in stronger families and communities. The areas of attention are as follows:

1. Senior’s Programme2. Literacy Programme for Adults3. Job Readiness Programme for young adults

4. Summer Camp for Persons with disabilities

5. Etiquette Programmes designed for all ages

6. Climate Action Programmes for all ages (outfitting of Centre for possible emergency shelter use, backyard farming lessons, community beautification projects)7. Increased collaboration with NGOs, CSOs, Private and Public Sector partners8. Identity and Rebranding of community Centre

9. National Pride Campaign – engage residents and businesses in communities in events that will increase their national pride (community meet and greet, blood drives, medical screening, exercise activities, clean up campaigns)10. Training for staff11. Solicitation of volunteers for programmes

12. Computer Literacy Programme for all ages”

Building Bridges

“At the Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, we are determined to build bridges from the cycle of dependency to self-sufficiency to economic empowerment.

When we release our focus from silos and accept that we are actually all headed towards the common goal of building a better Bahamas, then true partnership is fostered; A partnership where the Government recognizes that it CANNOT DO IT ALL. The church and civil society working together, in unison, can only bode well for our country. Our funds may not be great, but we provide some assistance to our partners to extend the reach of the government.“