Registrar General’s Department Notices – Relocation; Corporate Administrative Registry Services

The general public is advised that the Registrar General’s Department has discontinued use of its E-Services corporate digital portal, and has officially launched its new corporate digital platform – Corporate Administrative Registry Services (C.A.R.S).

Registration on C.A.R.S is MANDATORY for ALL agents and Financial Corporate Service Providers. A seven-month registration transition period has commenced and will be in effect until 31st January, 2025.

During the registration transition period, corporate services provided by the Registrar General’s Department will be facilitated in person over the counter at the Registrar General’s Department until the period closes on 31st January, 2025. Thereafter, over- the-counter services at the Registrar General’s Department will no longer be available.

To obtain your registration package and for any information on C.A.R.S, kindly contact the Registrar General’s Department via e-mail at:

[email protected]