Registrar General Department Renovations

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Sen. Hon. Ryan Pinder spoke to renovations underway at the Registrar General’s Office new location in the Senate on Monday.

During his presentation Pinder said, “we’ve been working on renovations for new facilities in the Financial Center to be able to give the Registrar and the consumer facilities that are deserving. I had hope we would have moved into the facilities already however impediment beyond my control such as supply chain issues have caused a delay. I am pleased to advise that we are on schedule now to move into our new state of the art facilities by the end of this month. We are concluded the last part of the renovations installing furniture and necessary IT cabling. We will then move from where we are on 50 Shirley Street across the street to new state of the art facilities in the Financial Center.”

The Attorney General also outlined some of the needs considered for the new offices. “The new facilities will have designated spaces for the management of the company side of the Registry as well as the civil side of the Registry. We also look at the operations of the Registrar General’s Department and asked ourselves in today’s world, with all that is demanded of the Registrar General in the scope of her activities is the current framework appropriate for its responsibilities. But also is our method of operations conducive for the consumer of its services.”