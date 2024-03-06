Red Cross Fair Set For April 27th

Officials at the Bahamas Red Cross Society have announced that their annual fair will be held on April 27th at Arawak Cay under the theme ‘Towards A Better Future’.

President of the Bahamas Red Cross Society, Edison Sumner said, “the fair stands as the longest standing event of its kind in the country embodying the spirit of compassion and resilience that defines the Bahamas Red Cross Society’s mandate. As the primary fundraiser for the Red Cross Society proceeds from the fair pay a vital role in providing essential assistance to every island and every cay in times of need. As you the Red Cross is here to respond to the vulnerable in our society. Not only in response to disaster management but in every day needs that arise from member of our society.”

This will be the 80th time that the Red Cross Fair will be held.