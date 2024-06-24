Red Cross Allocation Bumped Up To $500K

The budget allocation for the Bahamas Red Cross Society has been increased to $500,000 from $66,000 in the 2024-2025 budget.

President of the Bahamas Red Cross Society, Edison Sumner recently spoke to ZNS News about the change and the importance of donations. He said, “the challenge is out now to see who is going to be able to match a donation to the Red Cross the $500,000 that the government provided.”

Sumner added, “even though we’ve been operating on fumes in many, many instances we’ve never stopped the work of the Red Cross in responding to people in the community that needs the help the most.”

The Red Cross President thanked the Prime Minister and other government officials for their support and assured that the organization will continue building the relationship with government and meeting humanitarian needs.