Recognition Ceremony for 21 students who completed the bachelors in Science of Nursing held yesterday

The Important role of Nurses was highlighted yesterday at a Recognition Ceremony for twenty one students who successfully completed the Bachelors of Science in Nursing Program.

The SVG Community College hosted the ceremony for the first cohort of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Programme,

Deputy Dean at the Division of Nursing Education, Dr. Roxanne Stowe Maloney said in her address that Nurses play a vital role in delivering quality nursing care.

She said the responsibilities of Nurses are wide and varied

Dr. Stowe-Maloney issued some words of encouragement to the Nurses.

