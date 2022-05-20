Reception to Mark the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between The Bahamas and China

May 20, 2022 – 1:07:25 PM

(BIS Photo/Kristaan Ingraham)



Nassau,

The Bahamas – A Reception was held to mark the 25th Anniversary of the

Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Commonwealth of The

Bahamas and People’s Republic of China, May 19, 2022 at Grand Hyatt,

Baha Mar.

Ambassador of

the People’s Republic of China to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas H.E.

Dai Qingli, and the Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public

Service the Hon. Frederick Mitchell, gave remarks.

Also

in attendance were Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir

Cornelius A. Smith, Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis and Mrs. Ann

Marie Davis, Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Michael Pintard, and

other government officials. (BIS Photos/Kristaan Ingraham)



