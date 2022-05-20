Reception to Mark the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between The Bahamas and China
May 20, 2022 – 1:07:25 PM
(BIS Photo/Kristaan Ingraham)
Nassau,
The Bahamas – A Reception was held to mark the 25th Anniversary of the
Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Commonwealth of The
Bahamas and People’s Republic of China, May 19, 2022 at Grand Hyatt,
Baha Mar.
Ambassador of
the People’s Republic of China to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas H.E.
Dai Qingli, and the Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public
Service the Hon. Frederick Mitchell, gave remarks.
Also
in attendance were Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir
Cornelius A. Smith, Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis and Mrs. Ann
Marie Davis, Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Michael Pintard, and
other government officials. (BIS Photos/Kristaan Ingraham)
(BIS Photo/Kristaan Ingraham)
(BIS Photo/Kristaan Ingraham)
