Reception Celebrates US Fourth of July, Welcome of New Charge d’Affaires, and Ribbon-Cutting for New Embassy Compound

A reception to celebrate the 248th Anniversary of the United States’ Independence and to introduce the new U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish was held at the New Embassy Compound, on Friday evening, June 28, 2024.

Ribbon-Cutting ceremonies were held for the new US Embassy Compound on Shirley Street: Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis gave Remarks on behalf of the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Fred Mitchell also gave remarks in the welcome ceremonies.

Chargé d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish, Governor General of The Bahamas Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt; and Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands Her Excellency Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam performed the ribbon cutting.

Also in attendance were Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands the Hon. Charles Washington Misick; Hon. Mr. Chief Justice of The Bahamas Sir Ian Winder; Deputy Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands Her Excellency Anya Williams; former Prime Ministers of The Bahamas, the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie, the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham; and the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Bringing brief remarks were Director of Intelligence and Information for North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command Brigadier General Maurizio D. Calabrese; and US Department of State Overseas Building Operations Principal Deputy Director J. Douglas Dykhouse.

