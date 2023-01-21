Rebel Salute 2023: Patrons give thumbs up to night one Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Whether it was the quip from Bounty Killer that “Usain Bolt fi get back him money”, the husband and wife duet, the father and son on-stage moment, or Jahshii’s set during the 29th staging of Rebel Salute on Friday, patrons are giving night one of the event the thumbs up.

A few patrons were disappointed about the lack of entertainment during the lengthy band changes in the wee hours of the morning but said in terms of the performers on the night, which numbered about 27, they were all on point.

“Good show overall,” a few patrons told Loop News while leaving Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St Ann at about 8 Saturday morning.

The line-up on Friday night had a mix of youth and experience, with the likes of Dennis Walks, Horace Andy, Ernie Smith and The Abyssinians dazzling the audience, not just with their performances but also with their outfits.

Papa Michigan, who shared that he has been in the business for more than 45 years, brought his son Ramesh on stage for his debut.

However, the young man, who told Loop News that it was his very first time on stage performing anywhere, had trouble completing his song. Papa Michigan was there to turn the tides for the 24-year-old who, instead, performed “Rub A Dub Style” with his dad.

Ramesh and his father were in sync on stage, and the audience applauded the young man’s effort.

Speaking to Loop News after his performance, Ramesh delivered a snippet of the song he originally wanted to showcase on stage, which was in tribute to the late Jo Mersa – Bob Marley’s grandson – and anyone who has lost a loved one (watch the night one recap video for the rendition).

Glen Washington, dapperly attired in a gold embellished jacket, asked his wife to join him as the two sang “Let it be Me”, much to the delight of the patrons.

Veteran act Lady G may have stepped on a few corns during her set when she proclaimed “mi nuh want nutten dead inna mi house”, but she definitely put smiles on more than a few of the patrons’ faces with her performance.

Duane Stephenson, Rytikal, Nation Boss, Yaksta and the man behind Rebel Salute, Tony Rebel, all delivered entertaining sets and kept the patrons engaged throughout.

Then came Bounty Killer, and in true Rodney Price style, he tackled different social issues calling out skin bleaching, molly popping, plastic surgery, and the culture of “bigging up scammers”.

Bounty Killer even dropped a reference to Usain Bolt being fleeced of millions during his set, and it did not go over the heads of the audience.

There is a massive fraud investigation ongoing at investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), which is the holder of investments for Bolt, and the eight-time Olympic champion’s attorneys have since given SSL until January 27 to return his missing funds or face legal action.

Kabaka Pyramid was next, and the Grammy-nominated artiste showed his mettle. Bling Dawg and Louie Culture brought the curtains down on night one of the “people’s show” on Friday.

As night two gets ready to kick off on Saturday, check out the highlights from night one in this videoshot and edited by Ramon Lindsay.

NewsAmericasNow.com