Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Urban Renewal, Anthony Rolle recently spoke with ZNS News about this year’s Royal Bahamas Police Force summer camps for children.

Rolle said, “we have eleven centers in various areas around New Providence that they’ll be hosting their summer camp at these communities. You have some areas will be at schools, at church halls. Some will be having their program at their particular site.”

The RBPF summer camp begins on July 8th for two weeks.

The Urban Renewal Band will also host a camp this year. “They’re going to start on the 1st of July for six weeks. So they’re going to run into August. This camp is going to be held at the Columbus Primary School. So you can go at the Columbus Primary School or you can contact my at 376-2241 and you’ll be direct as to where you can get the forms from so you can fill out for the kids to be a part of the summer camp,” Rolle said.