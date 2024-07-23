RBPF Homicide Rise

The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

There has been several murders in the capital in recent days beginning last Thursday when four people lost their lives to gun violence on the streets. Homicides are up 20.33% compared to the same period last year. There has been 71 murders thus far in this year and 59 murders from January 1st – July 19th, 2023. The latest killing incident in 2024 involved a woman who was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander held a press conference on Monday where he provided updates on ongoing investigations into several murder cases.

