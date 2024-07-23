RBPF Appeals To Homeowners

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is appealing to residents to register their surveillance systems with the Technology Unit.

At a press conference on Monday Assistant Commissioner of Police, Zhivargo Dames said, “you have an opportunity now to assist the Royal Bahamas Police Force solving some of these matters and one of the major way that you can do that is by registering your cameras with the Royal Bahamas Police Force. We once again assure you that the information that comes to us we no longer have to come into your residence to retrieve that information. You can send that information to us via the system that we are using that’s the FUSUS platform. You go online to our website royalbahamaspoliceforce.org, it takes about three minutes, register your camera with us. And once again we assure you the information that comes to us is confidential we would not let anyone know of those cameras being registered with us and it would be a major help.”

Assistant Commissioner Dames held a press conference last November announcing the launch of the FUSUS platform which integrates the technology resources of the police force.