RBDF Renames Command Center

A ceremony was held on Thursday renaming the command center at the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Coral Harbour Base in honour of former Commodore Davy Rolle.

The Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe was in attendance at the event and addressed attendees. He said, “as this building is named, this administration recommits itself to this organization, recommits itself to building out the bases that will be necessary for decentralization, recommits itself to providing the assets both surface vessels, technology, manpower and otherwise. This organization will truly need to guard our heritage.”

In response to the honour, Mr. Rolle said, this Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) “framework will collect data from multiple sensors, databases and other sources, locally and regionally fusing and processing the data in order to have an effective understanding of anything associated with the maritime domain which could impact the security, safety, economy or the environment of The Bahamas.”

The command center will now be formally known as the Davy Franklyn Rolle Operations Command Center.