RBDF Rangers Graduation

One hundred and forty participants in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s Rangers Program graduated at a ceremony held at the Coral Harbour Base over the weekend.

The keynote address was delivered by the Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe. He told attendees, “there is still far more good than there is bad and on behalf of this generation I’d like to let us all know that we haven’t lost any generation. This generation is still strong. This generation is still the hope for our future. They have to be disciplined in the way that they think and act, that simply means not being distracted, being focused on their goal. But so must we be disciplined, disciplined in keeping it clear in our minds that this is a generation that is doing things, that is going somewhere and is keeping up its side.”

During the ceremony the graduates displayed skills they’ve learned while in the program such as physical fitness and parade drills. Graduate Christian Lockhart shared with ZNS News what the program meant to him. “I been in the program from I was in grade seven, now I’m in twelve grade. It teach me a lot of disciple, dedication. It also showed me that I have to put things first. What I want to do, how I should do it, how I should carry myself.”

The Ranger Program began in 1995.