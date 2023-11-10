RBC officially opens Prince Charles at One East Plaza

In the spirit of community, growth and commitment, RBC Royal Bank (Bahamas) Limited marked the official opening of its relocated Prince Charles branch, with a generous donation of $25,000 to the Great Commission Ministries Children’s Club.

While celebrating the successful transition of its Prince Charles branch to One East Plaza on November 2, RBC also displayed its enduring commitment to community development, through its donation to the Save the Children’s program, facilitated by the non-profit organization. RBC’s Managing Director and Vice President, Personal Banking and RBC FINCO, LaSonya Missick said the celebration reflects RBC’s dedication to its purpose of helping clients thrive and communities prosper.

“Contributing to the community and your future is what we are about,” she said. “This program provides a positive environment for children to develop skills, discipline and morals through recreational, spiritual and cultural activities.”

President of Great Commission Ministries, Bishop Walter Hanchell, expressed profound gratitude to RBC for the much-needed donation.

“I wish to thank the management and staff for this donation and for your kindness, not just to Great Commission Ministries but to the community. You are an excellent corporate citizen. We appreciate what you do, and we ask you to continue to do it,” he said. The donation also represents a testament to RBC’s long-standing presence in The Bahamas. This month, the bank celebrates 115 years of dedicated service to the financial needs of Bahamians.

The intimate opening, attended by clients, and community stakeholders, featured a tour of the new state- of-the-art facility at One East Plaza. Prince Charles at One East Plaza will retain the same trusted

services and solutions clients expect from RBC, including two ATM’s and non-stop depository services, while integrating innovation in terms of digital and mobile capabilities. Additionally, the branch also features a dedicated Private Banking office.