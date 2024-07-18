Rastafarians Possible Legal Action On Cannabis Bill

Members of the Rastafarian community are voicing their objections to the Cannabis Bill which was passed in the House Of Assembly this week.

The bill recognizes Cannabis as the holy sacrament of the Rastafari faith and outlines access to Cannabis for religious use. Executive Board Member of the House of Rastafari, Prophet Jah Mickey Bowe said, “if they legislate it in a way that does not work for the Rastafarian community we will not change our stance to go along with the law. We will continue to go the way of our faith and we will see the government back in the Supreme Court we’re we’ve already had them. So we’re not scared to take the government to court over this and if I could look through a crystal ball that’s all I see happening.”

According to Bowe the House Of Rastafari does not agree with the use of Cannabis being contained to the tabernacle or place of worship. He said, “the body is the tabernacle. When the Lord comes he is not going to judge a building. He is going to judge us, humans, this is our tabernacle. So its a myriad of things. We would look to be able to make an economic stance off of it like everyone else and in the legislation they leave nothing for us.”

The Bahamas Christian Council also voiced its objections to the bill. In a statement released on Wednesday the Council expressed its objections to decriminalization and the establishment of a Cannabis industry portions of the legislation while stating they support medical Cannabis.

President of the Bahamas Christian Council, Bishop Delton Fernander spoke with ZNS News on Thursday. He said, “I believe what Dr. Myles Munroe says that decisions have consequences and as people we’ll look at this decision for a special interest group and we will make our decision on the way forward. And so government’s have an opportunity to do what they believe is in the best interest of the people and the people will make a decision if they feel it was for the Commonwealth or special interest group.”

The Cannabis Bill moves to the Senate for debate on Monday.