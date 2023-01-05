Rapper Rob49 Shot On Set French Montana Video Shoot In Miami: Reports

New Orleans rapper Rob49 and French Montana’s bodyguard are among several people who were reportedly shot late on Thursday night during the filming of a French Montana music video, eyewitnesses claim.

Videos online shared by eyewitnesses showed people lying on the ground bloodied as paramedics tried to assist the injured. In one video, a man is seen lying on the streets with bloodied clothing while first responders attempt to cut away his clothing to locate his injuries.

According to NBC South Florida news reporter Ryan Nelson, the Miami Gardens Police Department confirmed that multiple people were shot in front of the popular restaurant, The Licking, located in Miami Gardens. The incident reportedly took place during the filming of a French Montana music video shoot, the reporter said.

Miami Gardens Police Detective Diana Gourgue was quoted by NBC Miami as confirming that officers received a ShotSpotter call for help at the restaurant, which is located on Northwest 27th Street. The news site claimed that the shooting was preceded by an altercation that seemed to have spilled over from another location and later led to the shooting.

Few other details have been confirmed by authorities, but online, there are claims that popular New Orleans rapper Rob49 has been injured and was taken to hospital. There are reports that French Montana’s bodyguard was also shot, and he is in critical condition.

The exact number of people shot is still unclear, but there are claims on social media that at least ten people were shot.

A video of the aftermath of the shooting showed many people lying on the road while police officers and first responders attended to them.

It’s unclear if French Montana was at the video shoot, but the rapper is indeed in Miami to promote his latest album, Coke Boys 6, which is scheduled for January 6.