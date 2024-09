The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Joel Strachan, 22, appeared before Justice Janine Weech-Gomez where he pled guilty to several crimes including housebreaking, robbery and sexual assault. Strachan took responsibility for the sexual assault of a 83 year old woman that occurred on June 19th, 2023. He was sentenced to nine years in prison for his crimes. Opposition Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis, an […]