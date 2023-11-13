Raleigh flight returns to GB

Bahamasair’s seasonal direct flight from Raleigh Durham to Freeport, Grand Bahama returned on Sunday, November 12, 2023 and touched down at 5:45pm with approximately 100 passengers on board. Passengers included visitors, officials from the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Bahamasair and travel agents, they were greeted at the aircraft by Tourism and Bahamasair officials. After clearing Customs and Immigration, those passengers traveling on to Nassau were then escorted back to the aircraft for their departure. The flights are scheduled for Thursdays and Sundays through May 23.

More photo highlights below: