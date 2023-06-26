Rain did not stop Golden Jubilee Flag Relay on Exuma

BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs

Rain certainly did not put a damper on the Golden Jubilee Flag Relay touching down on Exuma and its cays, famously known for breathtaking turquoise waters and swimming pigs.On Friday, June 23, 2023 a Flag Raising Ceremony was held at the George Town International Airport under a tent to shield residents from the rain, which eased to a slight drizzle.

Present was Member of Parliament for the constituency, Hon. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation. Also in attendance were Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training the Hon. Zane Lightbourne, members of the uniformed branches, and Local Government Officials.

Lindsay Thompson, on behalf of the National Independence Secretariat, stated the aim of the relay is to hoist the Flag throughout the island communities in a show of unity and national pride.

That same Flag will be hoisted at the national service on New Providence at Clifford Park on July 9, 2023 to usher in the country’s 50th Independence on the morning of July 10. The flag relay started May 21 in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera – 50 days to 50.

Also speaking of national pride and unity, Deputy Prime Minister Cooper praised Exumians for weathering the storm resulting in severe flooding over the past several days. He assured residents that the island will recover and the road to development will continue beyond the next 50 years. The “future looks bright”, he said of Exuma.

Pastor John Rolle, President of Exuma Christian Council in his opening prayer thanked God for 50 years of Independence and for continued guidance for residents of the island.

The ceremony included the participation of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force as a joint colour guard for the hoisting of the National Flag and the National Anthem, March On Bahamaland. This was followed by reciting of The Pledge by Master Zion Amire Hutchinson, a Grade 3 student of George Town Primary School. Pastor James Rolle, Church of God of Prophecy, The Forest, gave the benediction.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: