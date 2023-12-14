Rahming Tells L.W Young Kids to “Give for Christmas”

The LW Young Boys and Girls Empowerment Club got a special assignment this season and if they fulfill it, they would truly understand what Christmas is all about. Minister of State responsible for Urban Renewal Lisa T. Rahming was invited to the club’s Christmas party at the Fox Hill Community Center on Friday, December 8, 2023.

There, she joined in the festivities, including prayers Christmas carols, choreography, entertainment and motivational speeches designed to lift the students’ spirits through the Christmas season.

Rahming challenged the youth to do something for someone else this yuletide season.

“I want you all to look around and pinpoint at least one person in need in your community,” she said.

“I want you to reach out to them and bless them with something. It could be a Christmas gift, or even a meal. Whatever you do, try to bring joy and put a smile on someone’s face who really needs it.”

“Jesus is the reason for the season and he made the ultimate sacrifice for us. So let us, in that same spirit, sacrifice what we can and give to others.”

Minister Rahming brought Remarks, as well as Fox Hill Member of Parliament Fred Mitchell, Mr. Dennis Deveaux, Father Keith Cartwright, and Ms. Thmpson, Principal of LW Young.

The Empowerment Praise Team brought down the house with entertainment, as well as Harmony Lewis, Robert Burrows, and the Girls Dance Troupe. J. Hinsey and Shamar Nottage hosted the fun filled event

Source: Felicity Darville

Ministers Fred Mitchell and Lisa Rahming, along with Father Keith Carrwright, were special invited guests at the LW Young Boys and Girls Empowerment ClubFox Hill MP Fred Mitchell, center, with the LW Young girls dance troupeMinister Lisa T. Rahming, center, strikes a pose with LW Young girls during their Christmas partyMinister Lisa T. Rahming, center, with administrators of the LW Young Girls and Boys Empowerment Club