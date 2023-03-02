Raffle winners announced for Agriculture Show Loop Cayman Islands

·2 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Raffle winners announced for Agriculture Show Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Raffle winners announced for Agriculture Show

Why boards like Water Authority get pay increases

20k and other prizes for Agriculture Show being raffled on March 1

Kenneth Bryan on East-West: “This road is going to be built”

Meet the members of the Labour Tribunal and Labour Appeals Tribunal

Members of Air Transport Licensing Authority reappointed

Needs Assessment Unit is conducting district visits

How you could be impacted if FATF blacklists Cayman this summer

Jillian Crooks sets new records on last day of national swim champs

Public Health removes requirements for COVID testing

Thursday Mar 02

26?C
Cayman News
Loop News

11 hrs ago

The Cayman Islands Agricultural Society, with the support of the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure hosted the official draw for winners of the 2023 Cayman Agriculture Show raffle at the Government Administration Building, today (March 1).

Winners announced for the eight prizes as follows:

Mark Boiteau

1st – KYD $20,000.00

Derrick McLaughlin

2nd – AL Thompson Home and Garden Package

Joseph Agalos

3rd – Cow, Cayman Islands Agricultural Society

Samuel Powery

4th – 1/2 Day Luxury Yacht Charter, FamilyTime

Lloyd Samson

5th- KYD$1500 Gift Voucher, Roots Farm Store

Jacob and George Jackson

See also

6th-Two-Night Stay at the Westin Grand Cayman Beach Spa and Resort

Duke Tibbetts

7th – Trip for Two to Sting Ray City, Outcast Charters

Marites Eden

8th- Round Trip Ticket to Miami, Cayman Airways

Prize winners should contact the Cayman Islands Agricultural Society via email at ca***************@gm***.com to make arrangements on collection.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Man United and Grimsby into FA Cup quarters

Sport

Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0, close in on 4th place in EPL

Sport

Arsenal beat Everton 4-0, move 5 points clear in EPL

NewsAmericasNow.com