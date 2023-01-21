Race Car looks set to deliver in Allan E ‘Billy Williams Memorial Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

BILLY WHIZZ attempting to make all could lead to a pace collapse and cavalry charge of closers in Saturday’s Caymanas Park feature, the Allan E ‘Billy Williams Memorial at seven furlongs.

Asked to have a go at overnight allowance runners at six and a half furlongs on December 27, his second run off a five-month break, the former three-year-old star was attacked by RAS EMANUEL coming off the home turn before PERFECT BREW swept past both early in the stretch run.

BILLY WHIZZ finished fourth in a blanket finish for the minors with BIG BIG DADDY and RING CHARMER closing for second and third, respectively.

Returning nine pounds lighter with no matching speed, BILLY WHIZZ could slip rivals with Robert Halledeen. However, United States-bred RACE CAR has caught the eye at exercise since his seventh-place finish in the Mouttet Mile, beaten five and a half lengths by EXCESSIVE FORCE.

RACE CAR warmed up with a sharp 35.4 for three furlongs on the round last Tuesday morning, which makes him a dangerous stalker against slower rivals. The six-year-old grey made up significant ground in the last furlong of the Mouttet Mile, after straightening last, the second consecutive event in which he was seven lengths behind EXCESSIVE FORCE.

Slipping down in class after three stakes races at the back end of last season, RACE CAR could spring to life, having kept top-class company since easily beating EAGLE ONE in an overnight allowance on August 22 at six furlongs, clocking 1:13.3.

BILLY WHIZZ has to be caught but is certainly not the horse of two seasons ago when he rounded off the year with big runs in stakes company, finishing second in the Jamaica Cup to FURTHER AND BEYOND.

First post for the nine-race card is noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1500mStallwalkin’girl (5)

Race 2 -1100mDe Lye La (6)

—-Race 3 – 1100mMagical Mood (6)

Race 4 – 1500mHopenperseverance (5)

Race 5 – 1400mColawill (3)

Race 6 – 1000m StGeneral Chief (9)

Race 7 -1600mSimba The Lion (2)

Race 8 – 1400mShadowfax (2)

Race 9 – 1400mRace Car (9)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 1 – 1500mStallwalkin’girl (5)

Race 6 – 1000m StGeneral Chief (9)

NewsAmericasNow.com