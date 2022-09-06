Quavo Seemingly Confirms Offset Split From Migos Ahead Of New Music

Quavo seems to be confirming the inevitable reality that Offset has left the Migos, and he and Takeoff are continuing with the show.

On Tuesday, Quavo shared that he and Takeoff had a special announcement coming on September 7. According to the Atlanta rapper in an Instagram Live video, he and Takeoff had something special for the fans in preparation for their upcoming album.

“We got a special special special announcement to make tomorrow. Yeah, tomorrow Wednesday me and Takeoff, the Rocket. We gonna get into the album cover,” he said.

The artist also said that all of his songs in the future will include Takeoff. “I don’t know, matter of fact, should we drop a song or drop the album or drop the album cover? Y’all let me know… and everything that I drop from now gon have Takeoff on it, you know Take don’t do too much talking. So huncho is the front man, he right here,” he said, referring to himself.

The “Bad and Boujee” rappers sparked a break-up after their public appearances became non-existent, and they began to release individual music.

Back in June, Migos canceled their Governor’s Ball appearance, and since then, Offset has released a solo track while Quavo and Takeoff continue to release music as “Unc & Phew.”

Quavo and Takeoff released “Us vs. Them” featuring Gucci Mane back in July. This is their second track since May (“Hotel Lobby”) that excludes Offset.

Offset recently released his first solo track, “54321,” which caused major controversy with Quality Control Music which Migos is signed to.

Offset sued the label after claiming that it tried to claim a share of the earnings from his first solo song despite him not having any obligations to QCM.

Offset also says he has his debut solo album coming, and he has a separate label deal for his solo career. The lawsuit said QCM is his “former label” for over a decade and acknowledged that the Migos deal is still in place.

Set had bought out his deal worth millions of dollars to be allowed to go solo, but the rapper accused QCM of trying to claim monies on his solo career. The Atlanta-based label has not only claimed ownership of the masters of the song, but they also want ownership of all of his future solo recordings, Offset’s lawsuit says.

“Offset now brings this action to vindicate his rights and make it clear to the world that Offset, not Quality Control, owns Offset’s music,” the rapper’s lawsuit.

In the meantime, it’s unclear if the Migos are still on friendly terms as they have all unfollowed each other on social media. They are still related as Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle, while Offset is Quavo’s cousin. The men who are always spotted spending holidays together were not seen at Cardi B’s and Offset’s son Wave’s 1-year birthday party recently.