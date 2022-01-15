Quality Control Music Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh Shot Dead In Miami At 28

Quality Control Music has confirmed the passing of rising Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh.

The young rapper, whose real name is Shandler Beaubien, was reportedly shot and killed on Friday evening while driving a Toyota Camry in Miami. Multiple sources confirmed with Urban Islandz that Wavy Navy Pooh was driving his car in the vicinity of Zoo Miami at Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue. We’re told that another car pulled up beside him and started firing shots at his vehicle, which crashed on the side of the road.

Law enforcement found the driver of the Camry slump over the steering wheel with what appears to be several gunshot wounds. The assaulting were reportedly driving a grey Lexus sedan or SUV crossover. Police are on the hunt for any vehicle that fits the description.

Police also found two children in the car that Beaubien was killed in, a 5-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy, in the backseat with an unnamed adult female. The rising hip hop star reportedly passed away at the scene.

As news of Wavy Navy Pooh’s death spread in the hip hop community, his label, Quality Control Music, confirmed his passing in a statement.

“It is with great sadness we announce the loss of one of our beloved artist, Wavy Navy Pooh,” QC head, Pierre Pee Thomas, said. “Wavy put his heart and soul into his music. He believed in giving back to his community as well as sharing his hardships through his music. Wavy, your Quality Control family loves you and will forever miss you. Your life was a blessing and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Motown Records also reacted to his death, writing, “Our hearts are with his loved ones, his fans and our QC family.”

Tributes have also been pouring in from fans of the promising rapper.

Wavy Navy Pooh was poised for a major career growth following a string of well-received singles like “Before I Go,” “Really Trippin,” “Money On My Head, “Drama,” and “Party.” All those singles were released last year and picking up steam on the airwaves.

Wavy Navy Pooh was age 28 at the time of his death.